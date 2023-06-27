Kochi (Kerala): Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran sustained a ligament tear while shooting a stunt sequence for the Malayalam movie Vilayath Buddha at Marayoor in Idukki district, producers of the movie said on Monday. The actor, who got injured on the set of his film on Sunday afternoon, was shifted to a private hospital in Kochi where he underwent keyhole surgery today.

The producer of the movie, Sandip Senan, said the actor was immediately taken to a nearby hospital after the accident, which took place during a stunt sequence involving a bus. "Doctors said it was a ligament tear and he was shifted to Kochi yesterday itself. Today, after consulting with his personal doctor, he underwent keyhole surgery," Senan told a news agency. He said the actor will have to rest for four to six months.

Before this, Tamil actors Vishal and Vijay Antony were also met with accidents in their respective films and managed to recover successfully. The various accidents on the sets of the film have generated concerns about the safety procedures implemented by production companies.

Vilayath Buddha, directed by Jayan Nambiyar, is based on a book written by G R Indugopan. The shooting of the movie has been temporarily put on hold as the actor has to rest for a few months. Besides Prithviraj, Anu Mohan and Priyamvada Krishnan will also star in important roles. Just recently, Sukumaran announced that he will be playing a role in the high-octane Bollywood action movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan along with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. (With agency inputs)