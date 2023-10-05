Hyderabad: The shooting for the eagerly anticipated film L2E - Empuraan, which marks the collaboration between Prithviraj and Mohanlal, commenced on October 5th. This movie serves as the sequel to the highly successful film Lucifer, and it is a joint venture between Prithviraj Sukumaran and Lyca Productions. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film stars Mohanlal and was officially launched by the makers on Saturday, September 30th.

L2: Empuraan, a follow-up to Prithviraj Sukumaran's first film as a filmmaker, Lucifer, which starred movie legend Mohanlal, was formally confirmed in August 2022. The actor also welcomed onboard Lyca Productions as the production agency made its Malayalam film debut with this masterpiece. The production company Lyca Productions is responsible for some of the largest films, including Ponniyin Selvan: I and Ponniyin Selvan: II, the upcoming action movie Indian 2, and the recently released Chandramukhi 2.

Since the filmmaker was suffering from a knee ailment, the film's production was halted. Prithviraj is now prepared to start shooting from today. Fans can now breathe a sigh of relief after he updated his social media accounts to announce that L2E - Empuraan will begin filming in October.

Taking to Instagram, Prithviraj Sukumaran posted a visual delight for his followers with the caption: "#L2E - Empuraan. The 'L' crew is thrilled to welcome #LycaProductions to the Malayalam film community. The second installment of the LUCIFER franchise, which is co-produced by #AashirvadCinemas and #LycaProductions, will go on floors on October 5, 2023. L2E - Empuraan."