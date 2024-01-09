PREZ MURMU TO SONU NIGAM LEADING PERSONALITIES MOURN DEMISE OF MUSIC MAESTRO USTAD RASHID KHAN

Hyderabad: Ustad Rashid Khan died on Tuesday in Kolkata after battling with prolonged cancer. President Droupadi Murmu led the countrymen in paying tributes to the well-known singer and music composer.

Several musical personalities also paid tributes for the late singer. President Droupadi Murmu expressed her grief over the demise of Ustad Rashid Khan, Murmu in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted, "Saddened to know about the passing of the eminent Hindustani classical music vocalist Ustad Rashid Khan. A Padma Bhushan awardee, Ustad Rashid Khan showcased immense versatility by exploring fusion and performing jugalbandis. He leaves behind a rich legacy in the field of classical music. I extend my deep condolences to his loved ones and admirers (sic)".

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a post on X stated, "Deeply saddened by the tragic demise of Ustad Rashid Khan, one of the greatest exponents of Indian classical music of our times. A hugely respected vocalist with unparalleled genius in creating music, he made us proud by settling here and making Bengal his home. He and Soma, his wife, and son Armaan, and the whole family, were close to us and allowed us to be on their side in the maestro's last journey in life. Ustad Rashid Khan got our highest civilian award Banga Bibhushan and our Sangeet Mahasamman too. He was attached to several of our State cultural bodies in advisory capacity. My profound condolences to Soma, Armaan Khan, and Ustad's whole family as well as to the countless students and admirers that he leaves behind in the whole world. Ustad Rashid Khan was truly a world famous classical Indian vocal artist”.

Banerjee also announced that the late singer will be bestowed with gun salute and state honours on Wednesday.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Sonu Nigam wrote. “My dear Respected Elder Brother and the Pride of Classical Music of our Country Padmabhushan Ustad Rashid Khan Sahab. Aise koi jaata hai kya bhai? Akele akele? Saddened beyond words. Allah aapko jannat me aala makaam de. You'll be missed always (sic)"

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta posted on X, "Heartbreaking loss. Perhaps the greatest Hindustani classical vocalist of our generation is gone. Music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan passes away at the age of 55".

Indian singer and music composer Sona Mohapatra wrote, “Ustaad Rashid Khan. A National Treasure. Attended his live concert in the Shanmukhananda auditorium just a few months ago & he was majestic & magical as always. On our playlists forever. May his soul rest in peace . Om Shanti” (sic).

Chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification, Parsoon Joshi in a post on X wrote, "My very dear friend, a legend & truly a voice through which the divine spoke to us- Rashid khan's demise is an irreparable loss to the world of music. Fortunate are those who heard him perform. He was an unparalleled treasure. Milenge Rashid bhai upar milenge... #Ustadrashidkhan” (sic).

Indian Singer Harshdeep Kaur said that this is a huge loss to the world of music. “Extremely sad news… Ustad Rashid Khan Ji passes away… this is a huge loss to the world of music. He will always be remembered for his excellence in music and his voice will reverberate in our hearts forever. Rest in Peace #RashidKhan Saab”, she wrote on X.

Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee said, "We have lost a gem. My heartfelt condolences to Ustad Rashid Khan's family and well-wishers... Will always treasure the magical musical memories (sic)"

Indian singer Rekha Bharadwaj also condoled his demise and posted on her official Instagram handle. "Meri zindagi ka sabse dukhad din! Devastated! I don't want to believe it!," the post read.

Born in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, on July 1, 1968, Ustad Rashid Khan was a renowned classical singer and music composer, who belonged to the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana, which was established by Ustad Inayat Hussain Khan.