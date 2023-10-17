PRESIDENT MURMU TO CONFER 69TH NATIONAL FILM AWARDS TODAY AHEAD OF THE EVENT HAVE A LOOK AT WINNERS FROM MAJOR CATEGORIES

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu is set to present the 69th National Film Awards today, with the ceremony taking place at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. The event will be graced by the presence of Anurag Singh Thakur, the Minister of Information and Broadcasting, as the Guest of Honour. While the esteemed award ceremony will commence in a few hours, scroll ahead for the 69th National Film Awards schedule and winners from major categories who will be felicitated today in the national capital.

69th National Film Awards schedule:

Venue: Vigyan Bhawan

Date: October 17, 2023

Time: 3.00 PM onwards

Among the noteworthy winners, veteran actor Waheeda Rehman will be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award for the year 2021 while Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, directed by R Madhavan, has been honored as the Best Feature Film for 2021. Allu Arjun has secured the Best Actor Award for his role in Pushpa: The Rise, while Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon share the Best Actress Award for their performances in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi, respectively.

Pallavi Joshi and Pankaj Tripathi have earned Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor Awards for their roles in Kashmir Files and Mimi. RRR has been recognized as the Best Popular Film providing wholesome entertainment, and The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, will receive the Nargis Dutt award for Best Film on National Integration.

In the Non-Feature Film category, Ek Tha Gaon, directed by Srishti Lakhera, has been named the Best Non-Feature Film of the Year. Nikhil Mahajan will be honored with the National Film Award for Best Direction for his Marathi film Godavari. Shreya Ghoshal and Kaala Bhairava have been awarded the Best Female Playback Singer and Best Male Playback Singer awards for their respective songs. RRR has also secured the Best Choreography award. Pushpa: The Rise and RRR will be recognized for their outstanding music direction, with Devi Sri Prasad and M.M. Keeravaani receiving the Best Music Direction award.

Sardar Udham Singh, a biographical historical drama directed by Shoojit Sircar, has clinched the title of Best Hindi Film and has been honored with awards for Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, and Best Costume Design. Additionally, Bhavin Rabari will be presented with the Best Child Artist Award for the Gujarati film Chhello Show, and Bakul Matiyani will be recognized with the Best Direction award in the Non-Feature Film category.