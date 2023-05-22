PRASHANTH NEEL VIJAY KIRAGANDUR QUIT TWITTER AMID PRESSURE FROM PRABHAS FANS FOR SALAAR UPDATES

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Prabhas' forthcoming film Salaar, helmed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame, has piqued the interest of fans. Cine lovers have been eagerly expecting information on the movie, which is set to be released in September. Their need for updates, however, has had an unintended consequence: director Prashanth Neel and producer Vijay Kiragandur have apparently disabled their Twitter accounts in response to the frequent demand for Salaar updates.

According to sources, the duo decided to avoid Twitter since followers were always asking for Salaar updates. The filmmakers have been relatively tight-lipped about the project, which has resulted in fans criticising them for not providing any substantial updates on the film. The strain from Prabhas' fans has taken its toll on the director and producer, prompting them to take a hiatus from social media.

There was recently speculation that the release date of Salaar had been pushed back. However, the makers later stated that the claims were false and that the Prabhas-starrer would be released on September 28 as planned. There was speculation that the release date would be influenced by Prabhas' mythical feature Adipurush, which is planned to be released in June.

Nonetheless, the producers assured supporters that Salaar will be released on time. While fans may be upset by the lack of regular updates on Salaar, they can take comfort from the notion that Prabhas and Prashanth Neel may work together again after this project. Producer Dil Raju stated in an exclusive interview said that Prashanth Neel has a commitment with NTR after Salaar, and that a new project with Prabhas is being discussed. This announcement suggests that fans can expect more intriguing collaborations between the actor and filmmaker in the future.

