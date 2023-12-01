Hyderabad: The long-awaited trailer for Prabhas's upcoming film, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, has finally been unveiled by makers on Friday. This action-packed trailer has fulfilled the eager anticipation of fans who have been awaiting the film's release with bated breath. Helmed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame, the intense gangster drama's trailer was released by Hombale Films.

Initially announced in 2020, the film faced a few delays due to the pandemic but is now ready for release later this month. The trailer also hints that this installment is just the beginning of a planned series. There's been speculation about Salaar's connection to the KGF world, possibly serving as a prelude to a larger cinematic universe, further intensifying interest.

Apart from Prabhas, Salaar features Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao, and Sriya Reddy in significant roles. The trailer introduces Prithviraj Sukumaran as the formidable antagonist. Ravi Basrur has composed the music, Bhuvan Gowda is the cinematographer, and Ujwal Kulkarni, who edited K.G.F: Chapter 2 at the young age of 19, is handling the editing.

Bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, the movie is slated to hit theatres on December 22 across Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi languages. It's expected to clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki at the box office. Although both films belong to different genres, Dunki is riding high on SRK's recent blockbuster successes like Pathaan and Jawan. It'll be intriguing to observe how Salaar fares against the SRK wave. Despite his nationwide popularity, recent setbacks at the box office coupled with Adipurush debacle have certainly dented the brand Prabhas.

While Salaar has been generating substantial buzz since its inception, the makers chose to reveal the trailer close to the film's release date. Interestingly, the team behind Dunki unveiled a soulful song, Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se, earlier today as part of their promotional strategy.