Hyderabad: Filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar, known for directing several films like Parineeta, Laga Chunari Mein Daag, Mardaani, and Helicopter Eela, died at the age of 68. Sarkar's film industry colleagues awoke to a sad morning, stunned by the filmmaker's untimely death. Celebrities including Ajay Devgn, Hansal Mehta, Ashoke Pandit, and Ram Kamal confirmed the news via a tweet.

Ajay Devgn was among the first to mourn Pradeep's demise on social media. Taking to Twitter, Ajay wrote, The news of Pradeep Sarkar’s demise, ‘Dada’ to some of us is still hard to digest. My deepest condolences 💐. My prayers are with the departed and his family. RIP Dada 🙏."

Taking to Twitter, Hansal Mehta in the early hours of Friday, posted a photo of the late filmmaker. Sharing the picture, Hansal Mehta wrote, "Pradeep Sarkar. Dada. RIP." While Ashoke Pandit also shared a picture of the late filmmaker and captioned it "Sad to know that well known brilliant filmmaker of our country #PradeepSarkar ji passes away. A great loss to the film Industry. Heartfelt condolences to his family and near ones . ओम् शान्ति !"

Film director Ram Kamal tweeted, "প্রদীপ দা। Flashes from my first meeting at his office for Parineeta to special screening of Ela Helicopter at Sunny Super Sound seemed so fresh. Briliiant ad filmmaker, foodie, art and music connoisseur and wonderful storyteller. #PradeepSarkar Om Shaanti. We will miss u."

Meanwhile, Screenwriter Abhishek Chaterjee also took to his Twitter to pay tribute to Pradeep. He shared the late filmmaker's photo with a caption that read, "This is really really sad. Apart from films, he also directed some of the iconic ads of 90s and 2000s. And then there were the music videos that became the go-to songs for an entire generation (Mairee, Ab ke saawan and Piya Basanti to name a few). RIP #PradeepSarkar."

The cause of the 68-year-old filmmaker's death is yet to be known. The mortal remains of the director will be cremated at Santacruz Hindu Crematorium around 4 pm on Friday.