Hyderabad: Pradeep Sarkar had the unique ability to tackle complex topics with sensitivity and grace, while still maintaining the commercial viability of his films. One of Sarkar's greatest strengths as a filmmaker was his ability to tell stories from the perspectives of women.

In his debut film, Parineeta (2005), Sarkar told the story of a young woman in 1960s Kolkata who is trapped in an arranged marriage. The film shed light on the patriarchal norms that govern Indian society and the restrictions they place on women. Similarly, in Lafangey Parindey (2010), Sarkar came up with a story of a visually impaired skater and a street fighter from the slums of Mumbai, highlighting the struggles of the urban poor and their aspirations.

Rani Mukerji and Jaya Bachchan in a still from Laaga Chunari Mein Daag

Portraying social issues - Sarkar's films have always tackled social issues with a sensitive and nuanced approach. Laaga Chunari Mein Daag dealt with the issue of societal pressure on women, while Mardaani addressed the issue of human trafficking. Sarkar's films have not only raised awareness about these issues but have also aimed to speak to the minds of audience.

Sarkar's films also take on larger societal issues, such as the impact of globalization and the role of corporate greed in society. His film Mardaani (2014) addressed the issue of human trafficking and the exploitation of women and children, while also portraying a strong female protagonist in a male-dominated society. His last film, Helicopter Eela (2018), spoke about the issue of a mother's identity and the societal expectations placed on women as caregivers.

Rani Mukerji and Tahir Raj Bhasin in a still from Mardaani

Highlighting female protagonists - His films have often had strong female protagonists, which were there but far placed at the time. Parineeta, Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, and Mardaani are all examples of films that featured women in central roles. Success of Sarkar's films encouraged filmmakers to give women more substantial roles.

What sets Sarkar apart from other filmmakers is his ability to balance his socially conscious themes with compelling storytelling and commercial viability. His films have been critical and commercial successes, winning multiple awards and accolades. Sarkar's signature style of blending social commentary with commercial entertainment helped him carve a niche for himself in a short span of time.

A still from Helicopter Eela

Attention to music and aesthetics - Sarkar's films are often visually stunning, with carefully curated soundtracks that complement the storytelling.

Bringing literature to the silver screen - Pradeep Sarkar is known for his film adaptations of literary works. His debut film, Parineeta, was based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's novel of the same name. Sarkar's adaptations have not only brought classic literature to the silver screen but have also introduced a new generation of viewers to these timeless stories.

A still from Parineeta

Sarkar through his films brought to light important social issues that are often overlooked in mainstream cinema, while still entertaining audiences with his unique storytelling style. Sarkar's ability to create socially conscious films that are both critically acclaimed and commercially viable is a testament to his mastery of the art of filmmaking.