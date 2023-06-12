PRABHU DEVA FEELS HAPPY AND COMPLETE AS HE WELCOMES BABY GIRL AT 50

Hyderabad Directorchoreographer Prabhu Deva and his wife Dr Himani Singh had their first child together A baby girl is born to a happy couple The director revealed the happy news of becoming a parent at the age of 50 to the media on Monday Speaking to the media he said Yes it s true I m a father once again at the age of 50 I feel quite happy and complete He further said that he has reduced his workload to spend more time with his familyPrabhu Deva wed Dr Himani in 2020 nine years after his divorce from his first wife Ramlatha The director had three kids with his first wife the eldest of whom died in 2008 from a brain tumour His two other boys live with their mother The director and his wife Himani have never appeared in public together In April 2023 she made a rare appearance in a video commemorating his 50th birthday in which she expressed her love for himShe said It has been three years of togetherness and it has been an amazing journey together Many things excite me about you You are so an organised and diligent individual You are an inspiration for how a person can be glorious humorous kind and loving You have a great sense of humour and your presence always makes me joyful Being married to you is a blessing Also read Varun Dhawan Prabhudheva recreate iconic Muqabla for Street Dancer 3DMeanwhile Prabhu Deva has directed Hindi Tamil and Telugu films His recent outing as a director was with superstar Salman Khan s Radhe He has directed Hindi films like Wanted 2009 Rowdy Rathore 2012 Ramaiya Vastavaiya 2013 and R Rajkumar 2014 among others Besides directing and choreographing he also acted in many movies