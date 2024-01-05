Prabhas wishes Deepika Padukone on her birthday, calls Kalki 2898 AD co-star 'stunning'
Hyderabad: South star Prabhas, on Friday, shared heartfelt wishes for his Kalki 2898 AD co-star Deepika Padukone as the actor turned a year older. The Baahubali actor called Deepika the most beautiful and wished her a stunning year ahead. The two collaborated for the first time for Kalki 2898 AD, a science fiction film.
