Prabhas' wax statue to be removed from Mysore museum; here's why
Published: 27 minutes ago
Prabhas' wax statue to be removed from Mysore museum; here's why
Published: 27 minutes ago
Hyderabad: Superstar Prabhas' wax statue of his iconic role from SS Rajamouli's blockbuster movie Baahubali was unveiled on Wednesday at the Chamundeshwari Celebrity Wax Museum in Mysore, Karnataka. However, this has not gone down well with the makers of Baahubali. It is reported that Shobu Yarlagadda, the producer of Baahubali, is not happy with the statue's likeness and has publicly voiced his displeasure.
Producer Shobu Yarlagadda has tweeted that the museum did not ask for approval before installing the statue, which shows Prabhas in his Baahubali attire. The producer has also issued a stern warning regarding the matter. Taking to X, formerly called Twitter, the producer slammed the museum's team and wrote, "This not an officially licensed work and was done without our permission or knowledge. We will be taking immediate steps to get this removed."
-
This not an officially licensed work and was done without our permission or knowledge. We will be taking immediate steps to get this removed. https://t.co/1SDRXdgdpi— Shobu Yarlagadda (@Shobu_) September 25, 2023
Responding to the producer's concerns, the museum's team decided to remove the wax statue of Prabhas. According to the owner of the museum quoted by a newswire, "The producer vented his ire over the statue. As we don't want to hurt anyone's sentiments, we will be removing the statue."
Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion, both parts have earned a tonne of praise and admiration from viewers throughout the globe. The movie even became the first in the country to cross the Rs 1000 crore benchmark worldwide. Besides Prabhas, the Baahubali franchise also stars Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, and Nassar in significant roles.