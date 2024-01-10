Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Prabhas has finally unveiled the long-awaited first-look poster of the film Aadujeevitham, also known as The Goat Life, via his social media handle on Wednesday. This upcoming survival drama, based on the Malayalam novel Aadujeevitham by Benyamin, stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. Prithviraj portrays the character of Najeeb, a laborer from Kerala, who is compelled to work as a goatherd on a remote farm in Saudi Arabia.

Taking to Instagram Story on Wednesday, Prabhas shared the first-look poster of The Goat Life along with the caption that read, "Thrilled to unveil the official first0-look poster of Prithviraj Sir's #TheGoatLife - a journey of the indomitable human spirit! Embark on this extraordinary survival adventure starting April 10th, 2024."

In a surprising display of dedication, Prithviraj amazed his fans by shedding a significant amount of weight to prepare for this role. Last year, when the movie's trailer was released, people were astounded by the actor's transformed appearance, further fueling excitement for both the film and his performance. The trailer had to be released earlier than planned due to an unintentional online leak by a Hollywood entertainment portal, which prompted the team to officially release the video to avoid further complications.

For nearly two decades, director Blessy has been working on bringing this film to life. The production of The Goat Life commenced a year prior to the pandemic, with major portions of the movie filmed in Kerala, Jordan, and Algeria. Notably, Blessy himself has penned the screenplay for this project.