Hyderabad: The upcoming film The Goat Life, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Amala Paul, is all set for a worldwide theatrical release on April 10, 2023. In a recent update, Prithviraj took to his social media handle and shared exciting news about the Malayalam movie. He revealed that 'Rebel Star' Prabhas will be unveiling the first look poster of the film on January 10 at precisely 5 pm.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Sukumaran shared an updated poster of the film expressing the thrill of having the 'Rebel Star' himself reveal the captivating first look. Sharing the poster, she wrote, "We are excited to announce the 'Rebel Star' revealing the official #FirstLookPoster of #TheGoatLife."

The upcoming survival drama film, directed by Blessy, who is known for his impactful storytelling, carries the title Aadujeevitham in Malayalam and The Goat Life in English. Rooted in a true incident, the narrative explores the tale of Najeeb, a Malayali immigrant labourer who becomes trapped in a life of servitude as a goatherd on a secluded Saudi Arabian farm. This compelling story is based on Benyamin's 2008 novel.