Hyderabad: After playing Lord Ram in Adipurush, Prabhas is set to take on another epic mythological role, this time portraying Lord Shiva in the upcoming period drama film titled Kannappa. The exciting news was officially confirmed by producer Vishnu Manchu, creating a buzz of anticipation among Prabhas' devoted fan base.

While specific details about Prabhas' character in the film were not revealed, Vishnu Manchu's cryptic comment, "Har Har Mahadev," strongly suggests that the actor will be essaying the role of Lord Shiva. The film Kannappa is poised to commence production shortly, and a recent puja ceremony marked the beginning of this ambitious project.

Kannappa has Mukesh Singh at the helm, with a screenplay penned by the talented trio of Paruchuri Gopalakrishna, Burra Sai Madhav, and Thota Prasad. Additionally, the movie will feature Nupur Sanon, sister of Kriti Sanon, in a significant role. Produced under the banners of Ava Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory, Kannappa boasts music composed by Mani Sharma and Stephen Devasi.

Prior to Kannappa, Prabhas is set to grace the silver screen with Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire. This action-packed film, co-starring Shruti Hassan, was initially slated for a September release but has been postponed to November. Prabhas also has the highly-anticipated Kalki 2898AD in the making. The film co-starring Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan will hit screens next year. The actor has joined hands with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for his upcoming venture Spirit. In the middle of the big-budget tentpoles, Prabhas has also collaborated with Maruti Dasari for a comedy bankrolled by DVV Danayya.

READ | Is Dulquer Salmaan the next addition to Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD? The actor says 'I went to the sets and...