Hyderabad: Hombale Films Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire is one of the most anticipated films to come out of Indian cinema this year. The action-packed movie, which stars Prabhas and is directed by Prashanth Neel, has been generating a lot of excitement among viewers and fans. And in the latest development, makers dropped an exciting news about the film's first single.

Fans cannot contain their excitement to see the film when it opens in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam on December 22. Ten days remain until the movie's big theatrical debut, and fans and viewers are no vouching for the makers to share the first song from the eagerly anticipated action movie. With the hashtag #SalaarFirstSingle, the public shared their enthusiasm on social media, creating a trend on the most popular platform.

If everything goes according to plan, Hombale Films may release the first song from Salaar Part 1: CeaseFire today in honour of the fans' sentiments towards the film and their demands. Rumour has it that the makers of the Prabhas starrer are planning a huge surprise for everyone. For those who have been anticipating the release of the first song from the movie, composed by Ravi Basrur, this is undoubtedly exciting news. Taking to Instagram, makers dropped an update on the same.

Recently, the censor board awarded the movie, which has a duration of two hours and fifty-five minutes, an "A" certificate. The movie features intense fight scenes and terrifying violence. The movie's A certification has hyped action lovers even more as it is a testament to Prashanth Neel's style of filmmaking.

The film's recently unveiled trailer is also proof of the kind of cinematic extravaganza that results from the collaboration of the biggest action director, Prashanth Neel, and the biggest action star, Prabhas. Prabhas will appear alongside Jagapathi Babu, Shruti Haasan, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in In Hombale Films' Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire, produced by Vijay Kiragandur.