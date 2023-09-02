Hyderabad: Superstar Prabhas' upcoming film Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire is in the news for uncertainty around its release date. The makers had scheduled September 28 for Salaar release. The latest buzz around the Prashanth Neel directorial, however, hints that the release date is likely to differ for Prabhas' highly-anticipated action thriller.

On Saturday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share an update on Salaar release date. In his social media post, Adarsh revealed that the Prabhas starrer will be arriving in theaters in November and not on September 28. He also shared that Salaar post-production is going on in full swing. The makers, however, are yet to share an official word on Salaar new release date.

Salaar is going to be an important release for Prabhas as his previous outing in Adipurush failed to impress the audience. The upcoming action-thriller has been shot in India and in countries across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The pan-India film will be released in five languages -- Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil. The film also stars Shruti Haasan, Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, and Sriya Reddy in pivotal roles.

Salaar is bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, the makers of the Kantara and successful KGF franchise. During the production, the makers reportedly left no stone unturned to deliver a cinematic experience that had never been witnessed before on the big screen with 14 massive sets erected in and around Ramoji Film City. Salaar

