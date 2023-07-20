PRABHAS SPOTTED AT US PARTY WITH FANS A DAY BEFORE PROJECT K FIRST GLIMPSE AT SAN DIEGO COMIC CON

Hyderabad: Makers of the highly-anticipated film Project K will reveal the first glimpse of the movie on July 21 (Indian time) at San Diego Comic-Con, which runs from July 20 to July 23 in the US. The Project K lead actor Prabhas was papped at a party in the US where he met his fans on Wednesday, a day before the film's first glimpse launch. On July 19, fans were offered a look at the movie as part of an opening night celebration.

At the event, Prabhas looked suave in a black T-shirt and matching pants which he paired with a blue blazer. Reacting to his look, a netizen wrote, "Looking awesome anna." Another one wrote, "It's time to rule the world. Best wishes to Projeck K." In addition, the first look of Prabhas from the movie was unveiled on Wednesday, ahead of the first glimpse of Project K at the San Diego Comic-Con. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan among other actors.

As per a report, the makers of the film will reveal exclusive footage at the occasion. The cast and crew of the movie will present a panel titled "This is Project K: First Glimpse of India's Mytho-Sci-fi Epic" on July 20 (US time). The stars will perform on stage during the event. Meanwhile, Project K will make history as the first Indian movie to be screened at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2023. The Project K team, including Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and others, will reveal the movie's title, trailer, and release date at the event. Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, Project K is a multilingual sci-fi movie.