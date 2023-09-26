Hyderabad: Superstar Prabhas' highly anticipated movie Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire was slated for a worldwide theatrical release this Christmas on December 22, as confirmed by film trade insiders. While the film was reported to clash with the Shah Rukh Khan starrer film Dunki at the box office, new reports suggest that the battle will not take place. The Prashanth Neel directorial is not looking at a release this year.

According to buzz in the trade, there is very little chance that Salaar will clash with Dunki. Firstly, according to the report, several scenes that don't require Prabhas are being reshot. Secondly, why would they choose to release Salaar on the same day as a Shah Rukh Khan film, especially when Jawaan, which was a blockbuster in Telugu? According to reports, Salaar will not hit the theatres before 2024. Therefore, the purported clash is unlikely to occur.

Prashanth Neel's Salaar is more than just a movie. It is a convergence of outstanding filmmaking. The blockbuster KGF franchise's maker Prashanth Neel and Prabhas, the well-known Baahubali actor, are working together for the first time on this massive project. Fans can expect a thrilling and action-packed experience from the union of these two giants of the film industry.