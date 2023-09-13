PRABHAS SALAAR RELEASE DELAYED DUE TO UNFORESEEN CIRCUMSTANCES MAKERS SAY COMMITTED TO DELIVER EXCEPTIONAL CINEMATIC EXPERIENCE

Hyderabad: As reported earlier, Prabhas' upcoming film Salaar is being pushed from the original September 28 release. While reports of Salaar being delayed were rife from earlier this month, the makers of Prabhas' highly anticipated film confirmed the same on Wednesday via social media.

Hombale Films, the banner behind Prabhas' upcoming film Salaar, took to social media to share an update on the film's release date. In a note shared by makers on social media, the release of Salaar being delayed is revealed. Prabhas fans, however, will have to wait a little longer for the revised date as the team is yet to lock new release date for Salaar.

"We deeply appreciate your unwavering support for #Salaar. With consideration, we must delay the original September 28 release due to unforeseen circumstances," reads the note shared by Hombale Films on Instagram. The makers also clarified that the decision to reschedule of Salaar release is "made with care" as the team helmed by Prashanth Neel is "committed to delivering an exceptional cinematic experience." The makers also assured fans that they are "working tirelessly to meet the highest standards."

The banner said a new release date for Salaar will be revealed in due course. The note ended with a hint about Salaar being in the final stage of production. "Stay with us as we make the final touches on #SalaarCeaseFire and thank you for being a part of this incredible journey."

Meanwhile, reports of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire arriving on Diwali this year are also rife. The film directed by Prashanth Neel of K.G.F. fame, will reportedly arrive in theatres in the month of November around India’s biggest festival. Salaar features Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist while Shruti Haasan is paired opposite Prabhas in the film which is mounted on a reported budget of over Rs 230 crore.

