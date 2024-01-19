Hyderabad: Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire is gearing up for its Netflix India debut on January 20. Helmed by Prashanth Neel and headlined by Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the action drama hit screens in December and has surpassed the Rs 400 crore milestone at the Indian box office.

Netflix India revealed its Telugu lineup for 2024 on Pongal, January 15, showcasing Salaar among the upcoming releases. Originally in theaters on December 22, just before Christmas 2023, the film is now ready to stream on Netflix in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil starting January 20. The release date for the Hindi version is yet to be announced.

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire had a successful cinematic run in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi, grossing Rs 650 crore globally. Set in the fictional city of Khansaar, the story follows friends Deva (Prabhas) and Vardha (Prithviraj), with a stellar cast including Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, and Sriya Reddy.