Hyderabad: South superstar Prabhas is all geared up to draw audiences to the theatres with his highly anticipated film Salaar. In the latest update, the actor and his team members were spotted returning from Italy, where Prabhas underwent knee surgery. He took the necessary time to recover before coming back to his home country.

A few weeks ago, Prabhas jetted off to Italy accompanied by his team. His previous film Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, unfortunately, did not perform well at the box office. As per reports, Prabhas will now gear up for the promotional activities of Salaar alongside Prashanth Neel, the renowned filmmaker behind KGF. The forthcoming action-packed film is scheduled to be released in theaters this December.

On Wednesday, the Baahubali actor arrived at the Hyderabad airport alongside his team. Visuals of his arrival at the airport have been circulating on various social media platforms. It is reported that he underwent knee surgery in Italy due to an injury sustained during the filming of Saaho. He decided to stay in Italy for a few days to recover.

On the movie front, Prabhas will next be seen in the upcoming action drama film Salaar, helmed by Prashanth Neel. The flick is scheduled to grace the silver screens on December 22, coinciding with the release of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Additionally, Prabhas has Raja Deluxe with director Maruthi, Kalki 2898 AD with Nag Ashwin, and Spirit with Sandeep Reddy Vanga in the pipeline.