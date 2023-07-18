PRABHAS RANA DAGGUBATI REACH SAN DIEGO FOR PROJECT K FIRST GLIMPSE RELEASE AT COMIC CON 2023

Hyderabad: The wait is almost over for Project K's first glimpse. Superstar Prabhas reached San Diego where he will be unveiling exclusive footage of his upcoming sci-fi film in the presence of talent at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC). The makers of Project K shared that Prabhas and Rana Daggubati reached San Diego on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, Vyjayanthi Movies, the banner behind Project K shared a picture of the Baahubali duo Prabhas and Rana Daggubati. The image shared by makers features Prabhas and Rana donning an all-black look amped up by Project K hoodies. The image captures Rana in conversation with Prabhas whose back is facing the camera.

Sharing Rana and Prabhas' picture from San Diego, the makers wrote on Instagram, "The men have landed in the USA. See you in San Diego on July 20. @actorprabhas @ranadaggubati #ProjectK #WhatisProjectK." Rana's presence at SDCC 2023 has left fans wondering whether he is part of the stellar ensemble cast.

As reported earlier, team Project K will kick off the SDCC celebrations with a look at the film as part of an opening night party on July 19. On July 20, the film's team will host a panel titled "This is Project K: First Glimpse of India's Mytho-Sci-fi Epic" with Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Kamal Haasan during which the film's full title, teaser trailer, and release date will be revealed, Variety reported. Project K stars are also said to be performing at the SDCC 2023's largest stage.

Helmed by National Award-winning director Nag Ashwin, Project K also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani in lead roles. The film is all set to hit screens on January 12, 2024.