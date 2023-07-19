PRABHAS PROJECT K FIRST LOOK INVITES TROLLS GIVES WAY TO MEME FEST AS NETIZENS COMPARE IT WITH HIS PAST DISASTER ADIPURUSH

Hyderabad: The first trailer for the much-awaited film Project K will be unveiled by Vyjayanthi Movies on 20 July at San Diego Comic-Con. However, prior to the release of the first glimpse, makers dropped the first look poster of Prabhas from the movie. Prabhas is depicted on the poster sporting a bun and a beard.

He is seen wearing futuristic armour and performing the well-known "superhero landing." The poster's background serves as further evidence that the movie is set in a dystopian society. Much to the surprise of the makers, netizens seemed quite unimpressed with Prabhas' first look.

Expressing their disapproval of the actor's first look in his upcoming movie, netizens started trolling him. Numerous people bemoaned the shoddy editing, while others made note of its resemblance to the Adipurush colour scheme. Consequently, a trolling spree started when a user on Twitter encouraged people to share their feedback on the poster.

The tweet received a lot of attention and eventually social media users started expressing their unfiltered opinion on the poster. Reacting to the post, a user wrote: "Adipurush 2.0" Drawing comparison with his last release, a user wrote: "No negativity Magar ye hai kya?? Mujhe samjh nhi aaraha Kya mujhe umeed chod deni chhahiye ya umeed rakhuin and #adipurush ki tarah firse disappoint hojaun😨 (No negativity But what is this?? What do you want me to do. Idon't understand if I should still hope for this movie as I had hoped for Adipurush and got disappointed).

Earlier, Deepika Padukone's first-look image was made public on social media. Project K is marketed as a dystopian movie, and all of the movie's posters support this claim. Producer Aswani Dutt previously stated that the movie is about the Hindu god Vishnu's reincarnation, who guards the universe against evil. Prabhas was just recently spotted playing Raghav, a.k.a. Ram, in Adipurush, and it appears that Project K will be a contemporary incarnation of the same deity.

Project K, which is slated to open in theatres on January 12, 2024, will, in the words of its creators, reinvent the science fiction subgenre in Indian film. It will be interesting to see if the first glimpse of the movie will be able to change the perspective of the audience, given Deepika and Prabhas' first looks were met with lukewarm responses.

