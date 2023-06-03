PRABHAS KRITI SANON STARRER ADIPURUSH ACTION TRAILER TO BE OUT ON JUNE 6 AT GRAND EVENT

Hyderabad: The release of Adipurush has finally arrived and the hype around the movie only continues to grow. Last month, the makers released the movie's trailer and two songs - Jai Shri Ram and Ram Siya Ram, generating the appropriate amount of buzz for the movie. The Adipurush team is ready to strike with another asset on June 6 with only 13 days left for the movie's release on June 16.

As per sources close to the development, the Adiputush team including Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Bhushan Kumar, and Om Raut, among others are all set to unveil the action trailer of the movie at a mega event in Tirupati on June 6. The source revealed, "On June 6, the Adipurush team will launch an action-packed 2-minute, 27-second trailer at a grand event in Tirupati in front of fans and the media. While the first trailer focused on Shri Ram's feelings, the second trailer goes into the realm of big-scale action that the movie has to offer. The epic conflict between Lord Ram and his antagonist, Raavan, will be the main emphasis of the trailer."

Adipurush Action Trailer will start the countdown to the movie's release and provide information on how to reserve tickets in advance. Helmed by Om Raut and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Adipurush is said to be the most expensive movie ever made in Indian cinema, and the makers are certain that the movie would light up the box office upon its release.

In the movie, Prabhas plays the role of Raghav, Kriti Sanon plays the role of Janaki, Saif Ali Khan portrays the role of Lankesh, Sunny Singh portrays the role of Laxman, and Devdatta Nage plays the role of Bajrang.