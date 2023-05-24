Hyderabad: The excitement for the Om Raut-directed Adipurush, a retelling of the Indian epic 'Ramayana', is high everywhere. Especially after the successful trailer launch and the amount of love the first single from the film titled "Jai Shri Ram" managed to garner, fans of Prabhas have been eagerly waiting for the movie to release.

In a recent update, the makers of the movie took to their social media handles to announce a grand pre-release event for the film, which will be held in Tirupati on June 6. While sharing a poster for the event, the makers wrote "Get ready for a cinematic pilgrimage like no other. Mark your calendars for 𝐉𝐮𝐧𝐞 𝟔𝐭𝐡 as #Adipurush descends upon the sacred grounds of Tirupati for an epic 𝐏𝐫𝐞-𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭! Prepare for an unforgettable journey into the realm of pure cinematic wonder".

After the abysmal response to the teaser seven months ago, the makers postponed the release of Adipurush from January 2023 to June 2023 and added an extra budget to make sure that the VFX for the film is of optimal quality and the audience gets to witness a cinematic experience like never before. The film will be first screened at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 15, and advance bookings for the film have already begun in the US.

Adipurush is directed by Om Raut of 'Tanaji - The Untold Story' fame and features Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, Devdatta Nage as Bajrang, and Sunny Singh as Lakshmana. The music for the movie has been composed by the duo Ajay-Atul and lyrics have been penned by Manoj Muntashir Shukla. Adipurush is produced by Om Raut, Bhushan Kumar, Rajesh Mohanan, Krishan Kumar, and Prasad Sutar. The movie is set to release on June 16.

