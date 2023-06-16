PRABHAS FANS DANCE THEIR HEARTS OUT CHANT JAI SHREE RAM AS ADIPURUSH HITS BIG SCREENS WORLDWIDE

Hyderabad: Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan, hit theatres on Friday amid much fanfare. Adipurush, a multilingual period saga directed by Om Raut, is a retelling of the Hindu epic Ramayana. Adipurush stars Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti as Janaki, Saif as Lankesh, Sunny Singh as Lakshmana, and Devdatta Nage as Hanuman.

With Prabhas' film opening today, his supporters have gone berserk, celebrating the release of the magnum opus. The South star's fans arranged multiple flower garlands around a large cutout of the actor. They also set off firecrackers outside a theatre.

Twitter is abuzz with videos of and pictures of Prabhs' loyal fan base celebrating the movie. Taking to Twitter, many fans shared videos from outside theatres in Telangana with fans dancing and chanting Jai Shree Ram to show support. A social media user shared a video of 2 AM madness outside a theatre which only speaks of the strong fan following Prabahs has in the South belt.

Adipurush, starring Prabhas, has received positive reviews from audiences since its premiere in theatres on June 16. The initial feedback has been overwhelmingly good. Despite the hot weather, Prabhas fans flocked to cinemas for the first day first show of Adipurush, with multiple screens going houseful.

Adipurush is the most expensive Indian film ever made, with an estimated budget of Rs 500 crores. It is expected to enjoy a strong launch during the weekend. The film has received unprecedented advance bookings with makers eyeing on one of the biggest first-day openings for a film. Meanwhile, Adipurush made its US debut a day before its Indian premiere. The film has received a resounding success in the United States.

Multiple film industry professionals predicted that Adipurush will easily break the Rs 50 crore mark on its first day of release. The long-awaited Magnum Opus Adipurush, directed by filmmaker Om Raut, is now in theatres with Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments supporting the film by increasing screens and the ticket price by Rs 50 to further boost the film. The film stars Prabhas, a Tollywood Rebel Star, as well as Bollywood actors Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan.

