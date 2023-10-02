PRABHAS FAN SLAPS ACTOR AFTER HE POSES FOR PICTURE WITH HER IN VIRAL VIDEO

Hyderabad: An video of Prabhas receiving a "slap" from an enthusiastic female admirer has surfaced online. The delighted fan greeted Prabhas at the airport, as seen in the video, which was first posted online in 2019. The girl, who was overjoyed to meet her idol, was seen roaming around before snagging a spot close to Prabhas.

The two posed for pictures and when they were finished taking pictures, the ecstatic fan couldn't resist giving Prabhas a friendly slap. Everyone was shocked by her conduct, especially Prabhas. In the video, Prabhas could be seen being startled by how things turned out before giving a confused smile.

Coincidentally, the video reappeared online only days after it was announced that Prabhas and Shah Rukh Khan would be having a box office clash. Dunki and the actor's movie Salaar are scheduled for December release. The initial release date for Salaar was September 28 and the movie was all geared up to square up against The Vaccine War by Vivek Agnihotri.

However, due to unfinished post-production work, director Prashant Neel delayed the release until December. The revised release date was revealed only last week. The makers unveiled a brand-new poster with Prabhas and the movie's new release date. The caption of the post stated, "𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐲 𝐒𝐨𝐨𝐧! #SalaarCeaseFire Worldwide Release On Dec 22, 2023."