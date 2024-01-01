PRABHAS EXTENDS NEW YEAR WISHES TO HIS DARLINGS WITH GRATITUDE FOR OWNING SALAAR

Hyderabad: Prabhas, known for his selective yet heartfelt social media presence, recently took to Instagram to convey New Year wishes to his dedicated fanbase. Celebrating the success of his latest film, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, the Baahubali star expressed gratitude towards his fans for contributing to the movie's remarkable success. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar hit the big screens on December 22, competing with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, emerging as the winner in the box office clash.

On Monday, Prabhas addressed his over 10 million Instagram followers, sharing a still from Salaar portraying him in a contemplative mood against a backdrop illuminated with red light. Known for reciprocating the affection he receives from his fans, the actor used this opportunity at the start of the year to convey affection and heartfelt wishes to his fans, whom he fondly calls "Darlings."

Accompanying his New Year post was a note imbued with a Salaar twist. Alongside his striking image, the 44-year-old actor wrote, "While I determine the fate of Khansaar⚔️💥, all of you, my darlings, sit back and embrace a fantastic New Year!" Expressing his sincere appreciation for the success of Salaar, he concluded the post with gratitude, "Thank you for embracing #SalaarCeaseFire and contributing to its phenomenal success."