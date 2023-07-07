PRABHAS DEEPIKA PADUKONE KAMAL HAASAN TO UNVEIL PROJECT K TITLE AND TRAILER AT SAN DIEGO COMIC COM 2023

Hyderabad: In the most recent development about Prabhas' much-anticipated movie Project K, makers are all set to launch it on a grand scale. The multi-starrrer film will make a major splash with the release of its trailer at an international event. Taking to Instagram, actor Prabhas confirmed the news with an official post.

The actor shared a poster of the film with the caption: "Can’t express my excitement for this, see you at @comic_con, San Diego. #ProjectK @amitabhbachchan @ikamalhaasan @deepikapadukone @DishaPatani @nag_ashwin @vyjayanthimovies @swapnaduttchalasani @priyankacdutt @musicsanthosh @djordjevla." As soon as the actor shared the big news, ecstatic fans flooded the comment section pouring wishes on the Project K team.

Responding to the post, a fan wrote: "PRABHAS : Official Brand Ambassador of Indian Cinema's 👑" Another fan wrote: "The world is prabhas territory." Another social media user wrote: "Done Lifting Indian Cinema Standards Now Let's Take It To The World 🔥❤️ #ProjectK." For the unversed, the first look of the exclusive footage, which stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan, will take place at San Diego Comic-Con 2023 (SDCC). On July 20, a spectacular panel with special guests Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, Superstars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, and National Award-winning director Nag Ashwin will kick off the SDCC celebration.

The makers of Project K will give the audience a genuinely immersive experience on Comic-Con's biggest stage during this panel wherein they will reveal the movie's title, trailer, and release date. Nag Ashwin, the filmmaker, expressed his happiness over this special occasion by saying, "India is the birthplace of some of the greatest legends and superheroes ever penned. We believe that our movie is an effort to reveal and communicate this to the public. And Comic-Con provides us with the ideal platform to share our tale with a global audience."

Producer Aswani Dutt acknowledged his delight by saying, "We are really proud to embark on this incredible journey. We are pioneering and pushing the limits of Indian cinema by collaborating with some of the top stars in our country. For all the Indian viewers who have been eager to see Indian cinema recognised internationally, this is a moment to be proud of. For us, Comic Con serves as that global stage." The first look of the film will be released on July 19. Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan are slated to attend SDCC 2023.

