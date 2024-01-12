Hyderabad: The release date for Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD is locked. The superstar on Friday announced that the film will be released on May 9, 2024. Taking to social media, Prabhas shared Kalki 2898 AD release date.

Taking to social media, Prabhas shared a stunning poster announcing release date for the sci-fi drama. "The countdown to the future has begun! #Kalki2898AD in theatres worldwide on 9th May 2024," wrote the superstar alongside the image on Instagram.