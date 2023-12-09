Hyderabad: Ted Sarandos, the CEO of Netflix, is on his India tour. He touched down in Hyderabad, and the first stars to welcome him to India were Ram Charan and his superstar father Chiranjeevi. Ted then met Jr NTR and Mahesh Babu. Now pictures of the Netflix head honcho meeting with Prabhas and team Kalki 2898 AD have stormed social media.