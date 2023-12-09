Prabhas and team Kalki 2898 AD pose with Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos; actor's rugged look grabs attention
Published: 10 minutes ago
Prabhas and team Kalki 2898 AD pose with Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos; actor's rugged look grabs attention
Hyderabad: Ted Sarandos, the CEO of Netflix, is on his India tour. He touched down in Hyderabad, and the first stars to welcome him to India were Ram Charan and his superstar father Chiranjeevi. Ted then met Jr NTR and Mahesh Babu. Now pictures of the Netflix head honcho meeting with Prabhas and team Kalki 2898 AD have stormed social media.
Rebelstar latest 🔥🔥🔥— Bengaluru Rebel ™ (@RebelTweetzz) December 9, 2023
Vetakelle simham la unnadu. That moustache & Beard 🔥🔥#Salaar #Prabhas #Kalki2898AD pic.twitter.com/ow65XZAqgr
