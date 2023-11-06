Hyderabad: The highly anticipated action drama Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire has been garnering immense buzz among cinema enthusiasts right from the word go. The brings Prashanth Neel and superstar Prabhas together for the first time and their joining forces have created a significant buzz. The release of the first teaser further heightened the anticipation among Prabhas fans and the general audience while an update on the Salaar trailer release from the makers is still awaited.

As the excitement for the film reached its peak, the makers of Salaar initiated a social media trend, #50DaysToSalaarCeaseFire, which further stoked the anticipation. In a recent update, it has been reported that the Salaar trailer is set to be released by the end of November or early December. Industry tracker Ramesh Bala shared this news on social media.

The announcement of the trailer's impending release is sure to bring smiles to the faces of Prabhas' fans who are eager to see the star in action. Additionally, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire represents a groundbreaking collaboration between two powerhouses of Indian cinema, director Prashanth Neel of KGF fame and Baahubali star Prabhas, working together for the first time to create this massive action-packed cinematic spectacle. The film also boasts an ensemble cast featuring Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Jagapathi Babu.

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is scheduled for release on December 22 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film bankrolled by Hombale Films will lock horns with Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki at the box office.