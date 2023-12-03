Hyderabad: Prabhas' highly anticipated film Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire has already created a buzz among the audience with its power-packed teaser. Now, the highly awaited trailer showcased the captivating world crafted by Prashanth Neel, who is known for his expertise in delivering high-octane action sequences. The response from the viewers has been overwhelming, as evidenced by the trailer's impressive record of surpassing 116 million plus views on YouTube within just 24 hours across all languages.

The colossal success of the trailer further confirms that Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire has become a highly anticipated film, promising an unparalleled cinematic experience. The collaboration between director Prashanth Neel, renowned for his groundbreaking work in KGF, and the exceptional talent of Prabhas from Baahubali fame, only adds to the excitement surrounding the project. In addition to Prabhas, the film also features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.

Under the expert direction of Prashanth Neel, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire guarantees to deliver an adrenaline-fueled adventure that will leave audiences enthralled. The trailer offers a tantalizing glimpse into the never-before-seen world of Khansaar, an extravagant mix of action and thrills.

