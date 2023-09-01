Hyderabad: Salaar, the highly awaited pan-India film starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran and helmed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel, is expected to be postponed from its original September 28 release date. The news has the Indian film calendar suffer a huge setback. The film has been pushed back with no update on the new release date.

As per reports, the Prabhas starrer will not be released this month due to ongoing post-production work. The pan-India action thriller Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire may now be released in December 2023 or January 2024, according to reports, while an official statement regarding the revised date is expected soon. Salaar is one of the most anticipated films to come out of India, and the filmmakers are determined to live up to the high expectations of fans and moviegoers.

"Unfortunately, the film is not yet complete and will require further post-production work. As a result, Prabhas, Prashant Neel, and their team agreed to postpone the film's initial September 28 release date. The distributors in the United States and India have also been contacted, and bookings in the United States will be cancelled and refunded," informed a source close to the film to a news wire.

He further added: "The producers will finalise a new date and make an official announcement soon." This dramatic postponement is expected to have a rippling effect over the entire film calendar, leaving fans displeased with the development. Taking to Twitter, a trade expert broke the news stating: "There is a buzz that #Salaar is getting postponed. Nothing official yet."

The news left some netizens furious, while some devised their own theories for the move. A verified X handle took a dig at Prabhas saying the film is being pushed to avoid a box office clash with Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War. Another one compared Salaar with Jawan. Check out of some the reactions below.

Salaar is one of the year's most anticipated films in Indian cinema, promising an unforgettable larger-than-life cinematic experience. Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the main antagonist, with Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand, Sriya Reddy, and others playing crucial roles. The teaser for Prabhas' upcoming action-thriller Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire caught Indian fans off guard and quickly became a hot topic.

