Hyderabad: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, the star couple of Bollywood, were seen leaving for an undisclosed destination together for a vacation. The duo were spotted at the Mumbai airport, heading out of the city in the wee hours of Tuesday. Before leaving for a private trip outside of the city, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were photographed by the paparazzi stationed outside the Mumbai airport. Ditching extravagant airport looks, the couple wore matching comfy black outfits to the airport.

Vicky and Katrina waved and smiled at the photographers on their arrival. Before entering the terminal building, the couple also posed for them. The Tiger 3 actress looked stylish in a brownish-grey hoodie and a matching pair of joggers. Black boots, edgy sunglasses, a face mask, and a straightforward ponytail finished off her ensemble. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal looked dapper in a black oversized sweatshirt that he paired with a pair of grey sweatpants. He completed his look with a cap, a backpack, a pair of white and blue sneakers, and statement sunglasses.

On the work front, Katrina was most recently seen in the horror comedy Phone Booth, which was released last year and starred Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar. She is now slated to reprise her role as former ISI agent Zoya in the upcoming third instalment of the Tiger franchise opposite Salman Khan. Katrina will also collaborate with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra for Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal was most recently seen in the OTT smash Govinda Naam Mera, in which he played the lead. He just completed work on the upcoming Sam Manekshaw biopic, Sam Bahadur. He has a potential slate of projects lined up, including Laxman Utekar's untitled romantic comedy and Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan.

