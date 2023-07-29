Hyderabad: In the latest promo for Dream Girl 2, audiences are in for a hilarious treat as Ananya Panday teams up with her father Chunky Panday. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl 2 has been steadily building anticipation with its star-studded promotional campaign ahead of its much-awaited release on August 25. After the massive success of the first installment in 2019, expectations are high for this sequel that promises to deliver more laughter and entertainment.

The latest promo introduces a delightful twist by featuring none other than Chunky Panday, the real-life father of Ananya Panday, who plays the female lead in the movie. In a fun-filled scene, Ananya's character humorously asks her father, Chunky, to use his influence in the film industry. She playfully complains that Pooja is hogging all the limelight during the promotion of the film. Amusingly, Ananya demands that Chunky speak to the production house, Balaji Telefilms, owned by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, to balance things out.

Chunky promises to intervene and pretends to dial the production house's number as Ananya exits the room. However, the comic twist unfolds as he ends up dialing Pooja's number instead. Chunky's character hilariously flirts with Pooja, adding a delightful element of surprise to the scene. The promo is aptly titled 'Pooja ka Funky Aashiq,' referencing Chunky's name.

Dream Girl 2 is set to capitalize on the success of its predecessor and promises to be a laughter-packed joyride. Ayushmann Khurrana, known for his impeccable comic timing, is all set to take Pooja's character to the next level, offering audiences a visual and comedic treat. Khurrana is back as Pooja, who talks to lonely people over the phone while adopting the persona of a woman. This time, he takes it a notch higher by also appearing in a cross-dressed avatar as Pooja, which adds to the comedic charm of the film.

The film's director, Raaj Shaandilyaa, expressed his excitement about Dream Girl 2, stating that they have pushed the boundaries with the upcoming film. The filmmaker said that they have visually elevated Pooja's character in the quirky comedy which is touted to be a laughter riot.

READ | Ayushmann Khurrana's first look as Pooja from Dream Girl 2 gets THIS reaction from wife Tahira Kashyap