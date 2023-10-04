Pooja Hegde flaunts 'battle scars' as she shares aftermath of kickboxing session
Published: 47 minutes ago
Hyderabad: Popular actor Pooja Hegde, with a staggering 24 million followers on Instagram, consistently maintains her social media presence with finesse. She captivates her followers not only with glossy pictures from her photoshoots but also by offering glimpses into her personal life, including candid family snapshots and rigorous fitness training videos. Recently, the actor treated her fans by sharing a not-so-glamorous moment on Instagram Stories.
In a departure from her usual glamorous posts, Pooja dropped a picture showcasing her battered knees, the result of an intense kickboxing session. In her latest post, Ms Hegde proudly displayed her battle scars, giving credit to her fitness trainer, Rohit Nair, by tagging him in the post. The caption, "Battle scars," was accompanied by the hashtags '#boxing" and a boxing glove emoji.
Turning to her professional endeavors, Pooja's most recent film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, co-starring Salman Khan, hit theaters on Eid but failed to strike a chord with the audience. However, her loyal fan base eagerly anticipates news of her upcoming projects, as she remains tight-lipped about her next film following her withdrawal from Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram. Pooja is said to be roped in to star alongside Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film Koi Shaq. The makers, however, are yet to share official word on Pooja's casting in the film which has Malayalam director Roshan Andrews at the helm.