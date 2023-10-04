POOJA HEGDE FLAUNTS BATTLE SCARS AS SHE SHARES AFTERMATH OF KICKBOXING SESSION

Hyderabad: Popular actor Pooja Hegde, with a staggering 24 million followers on Instagram, consistently maintains her social media presence with finesse. She captivates her followers not only with glossy pictures from her photoshoots but also by offering glimpses into her personal life, including candid family snapshots and rigorous fitness training videos. Recently, the actor treated her fans by sharing a not-so-glamorous moment on Instagram Stories.

In a departure from her usual glamorous posts, Pooja dropped a picture showcasing her battered knees, the result of an intense kickboxing session. In her latest post, Ms Hegde proudly displayed her battle scars, giving credit to her fitness trainer, Rohit Nair, by tagging him in the post. The caption, "Battle scars," was accompanied by the hashtags '#boxing" and a boxing glove emoji.

