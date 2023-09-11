Hyderabad: Pooja Bhatt recently opened up about her much controversial lip kiss with her father Mahesh Bhatt, which caused quite a commotion in the industry at the time. The veteran actor, who was most recently featured in Bigg Boss OTT 2, recounted a moving story about Shah Rukh Khan.

Pooja Bhatt in an interview said that she didn't regret kissing her father. She further revealed that Shah Rukh Khan told her that when children are young, they demand a kiss from their parents. In response to that, Bhatt stated that she is still a 10-pound child to her father and would be so for the rest of her life.

Bhatt continued, "I see it very simply, and a frozen moment can be both represented and misrepresented." The actor, who called it an innocent moment, said that she couldn't keep defending it for the rest of her life and that individuals who misread a father-daughter bond can do anything.

It should be mentioned that Mahesh Bhatt gave a news conference at the time and addressed the controversy surrounding his lip kiss with his daughter Pooja. He had stated that if she hadn't been his daughter, he would have married her. During that time, the statement sparked a major uproar.

For the unversed, Mahesh Bhatt was previously married to Kiran Bhatt and had two children with her, Pooja Bhatt and Rahul Bhatt. The filmmaker subsequently found love again in Soni Razdan. The two then had Shaheen and Alia Bhatt. The Bhatt family has come together to celebrate various occasions.

On the professional front, Pooja Bhatt made her OTT debut with Bombay Begums. She was most recently seen in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2.

