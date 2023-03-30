Hyderabad: The trailer of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2 is finally released which has left the audience captivated. During the 1950s, the Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan was released in the form of a series by author Kalki Krishnamurthy, and the movie is a cinematic adaptation of the same name. Ponniyin Selvan 2 stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Lal, Trisha, and Sobhita Dhulipal, among others.

The trailer was released by the makers on Wednesday at a special event in Chennai. The trailer of the sequel teases viewers with the epic scale of the movie. The second part picks up from where the first part ended, where Ponniyin Selvan was about to die, and "Oomai Rani" or Mandakini (Aishwarya) dove into the water to save him. Aishwarya undoubtedly captured everyone's attention with her appearance in the trailer. She longs to get revenge for the death of the Pandyan ruler Veerapandiyan, portrayed by Nassar in PS1. In a scene, she says, "We will destroy the Cholas." Check out the trailer here.

The trailer impressed the viewers. A social media user commented, "PS2 is not just a Movie Name, it's emotion for millions of people across the World." Another commented, "I am very excited for this movie PS2 especially Aishwarya Rai who is playing two roles Nandhini and Mandakini both roles are powerful & strong. The trailer is very well made and congratulations to the entire team Ponniyin Selvan PS2 team. Best Wishes for PS2."

At the trailer launch, Aishwarya thanked the people for their love and support for Ponniyin Selvan. Kamal Haasan was a special guest at the trailer launch of the movie, which is all set to be released on April 28.