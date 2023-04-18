Hyderabad Actor Trisha Krishnan dropped a picture of the star cast of Mani Ratnam s period film Ponniyin Selvan 2 comprising herself Vikram Jayam Ravi Karthi Aishwarya Lekshmi and Shobhita packed in a private jet taking off to their next destination for the film s promotion Taking to Instagram Stories the Khatta Meetha actor treated fans with a group picture with the caption ps2 cholatour She even disclosed the location in the picture writing Delhi IndiaIn the picture the actor is seen dressed in a colourful striped dress She is standing in the middle while others lean towards her for the groufie All have their shades on and are casually dressed The cast boarded a chartered flight to arrive in India s capital to promote the moviePS 2 is the sequel of Mani Ratnam s box office hit film Ponniyin Selvan which was released last year The film stars Vikram Trisha Krishnan Karthik Sivakumar Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles The teaser of PS 2 was released in December The first song Ruaa Ruaa was released in Hindi recently by the creators Shilpa Rao has sung the song while lyrics were penned by GulzarPonniyin SelvanPart 1 was a film adaptation of the samenamed Tamil novel by author Kalki Krishnamurthy which was published as a series in the 1950s Following their critically acclaimed 2010 film Raavan this is Aishwarya and Vikram s third time working together Aishwarya had dual roles to play in the movieIn the historical drama Queen Nandini the princess of Pazhuvoor is on a vengeance mission The role of Kundavai will be played by Trisha The bigbudget film was released in Hindi Tamil Telugu Kannada and Malayalam around the world Ponniyin Selvan the final installment of the film adaptation of the classic Tamil novel will be released in theatres later this April