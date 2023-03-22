Hyderabad: Queen actor Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories to remind Diljit Dosanjh that people who supported 'Khalistanis' would suffer the consequences of the Punjab Police's operation against Amritpal Singh. Diljit Dosanjh was forewarned in a message shared by Kangana Ranaut on both Twitter and Instagram saying that he will soon be arrested for betraying the country and supporting the Khalistani movement. She further alleged that many Punjabi celebrities are suffering from this Khalistani virus.

Pols aa gayi pols, says Kangana Ranaut warning Daljit Dosanjh alleging many Punjabi celebs suffer from 'Khalistani virus'

Diljit Dosanjh has once again come under the scanner of Kangana Ranaut. While the Punjab Police were pursuing radical Sikh preacher and leader of Waris Punjab De Amritpal Singh, Kangana posted a warning for actor-singer Diljit as well saying 'pols aagai pols,' which is currently a trending meme on social media, to take a cheeky jibe at him.

Pols aa gayi pols, says Kangana Ranaut warning Daljit Dosanjh for supporting Khalistani movement

Over two years have passed since Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh engaged in their infamous Twitter argument. In a recent development, Kangana tagged Diljit in a tweet, which was earlier shared by a food delivery app. The initial tweet included images of pulses with the text 'pulse aa gayi,' which is a pun on 'police aa gayi,' in a Punjabi accent. The tweet was posted by Kangana with the hashtag 'Just saying' tagging the Punjabi singer.

Pols aa gayi pols, says Kangana Ranaut warning Daljit Dosanjh for supporting Khalistani movement

On her Instagram story, she posted the same tweet and added, Diljit Dosanjh ji pols aagai pols. In another story, she wrote, All those who backed Khalistanis remember next number tumhara hai, pols aa chuki hai, yeh woh waqt nahi hai jab koi bhi kuch bhi karta tha, desh ke saath gaddari ya tukde karne ki koshish ab mehengi padegi (Remember next up are you. Police have arrived. It is no longer possible to do whatever one pleases. One will have to pay dearly for betraying or attempting to harm the nation).

Kangana's posts come amid the Punjab police's raid against Amritpal Singh and his associates. There have been 114 arrests made in total, police suspect that the ISI is involved.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut says Wikipedia is 'hijacked by Leftists' as facts about her are wrong