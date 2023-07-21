POLAR OPPOSITE FILMS BARBIE AND OPPENHEIMER SET TO OPEN BIG IN INDIA EARLY ESTIMATES SHOW PROMISING NUMBERS

Hyderabad: This Friday appears to be shaping up to be an exciting one for moviegoers, with several big-budget films set to compete at the box office. With Oppenheimer and Barbie releasing on the same, it will be interesting to witness their ticket share in the Indian market. Oppenheimer and Barbie were expected to do well in their home market, but they were never viewed as commanding forces capable of taking over the Indian market.

However, at the conclusion of the two films' advance bookings in India, they sold approximately 3 lakh tickets for the opening day in the top three national chains alone. While exact data from the national chains are not yet available, it is believed that Oppenheimer sold over 2 lakh tickets and Barbie sold over 80 thousand tickets in the top three national chains on the first day. These figures show that the combined opening of both films will exceed Rs 15 crores nett in the worst-case scenario, and Rs 20 crores nett in the best-case scenario.

It should also be emphasised that the majority of these figures come from metros and big cities, as these two films do not appeal to smaller towns. While Oppenheimer takes the lead in India, Barbie takes the lead in almost every other country where both films are released.

In Barbie, Margot Robbie plays the lead opposite Ryan Gosling as Ken. The story revolves around Barbie and Ken enjoying the time of their lives in Barbie Land, a colourful and seemingly ideal paradise. When they are given the opportunity to visit the real world, they quickly learn about the benefits and drawbacks of living among people.

On the other hand, Oppenheimer delves into the life and personality of American theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, best known for his role in the development of the atomic bomb. Barbie and Oppenheimer will be available in theatres from July 21, 2023.

