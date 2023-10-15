PM Modi reminds Amitabh Bhachchan of his pending visit to Statue of Unity, urges actor to visit Kutch
Published: 3 hours ago
PM Modi reminds Amitabh Bhachchan of his pending visit to Statue of Unity, urges actor to visit Kutch
Published: 3 hours ago
Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday tweeted in response to Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's post on his visit to the Parvati Kund and Jageshwar Temples. PM Modi extended an invitation for the actor to go to Rann Utsav in Kutch in the coming weeks. The visit by Mr. Bachchan to the Statue of Liberty in Vadodara was also overdue, PM Modi continued.
Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) PM Modi reminded the actor of his pending trip to the Statue Of Unity. This comes after Amitabh Bachchan, a Bollywood megastar, admitted early on Sunday that he would never be able to travel to the sacred Adi Kailash, sharing PM Modi's picture from the holy place.
For the unversed, Amitabh posted a picture of PM Modi's recent trip to the Parvati Kund on X, with the caption, "T 4799 - The religiosity ..the mystery .. the divinity of Kailash Parbat, has been intriguing me for long .. and the tragedy is that I shall never be able to visit it in person."
-
My visit to Parvati Kund and Jageshwar Temples was truly mesmerising.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 15, 2023
In the coming weeks, Rann Utsav is starting and I would urge you to visit Kutch. Your visit to Statue of Unity is also due. https://t.co/VRyRRy3YZ8
The prime minister responded by saying, "My visit to Parvati Kund and Jageshwar Temples was truly mesmerising. In the coming weeks, Rann Utsav is starting and I would urge you to visit Kutch. Your visit to Statue of Unity is also due."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently offered prayers and conducted a puja at Parvati Kund in Pithoragarh. The holy place is well-known around the world for both its spiritual significance and its unmatched, spectacular natural beauty. Pithoragarh's Parvati Kund os undoubtedly one of India's most respected shrines.
A Hindu pilgrimage location, it is located at an elevation of approximately 5,338 feet, and witnesses devotees flocking the valley all through the year. It is believed that Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati meditated at this place, resulting in immense spiritual significance. Additionally, Prime Minister Modi paid a visit to Jageshwar Dham in Almora and offered prayers there. There are around 224 stone temples in the Jageshwar Dham.
Talking about Amitabh's professional life, he will next be seen on the big screen with Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in the action-thriller movie Ganapath: A Hero is Born. In addition to it, he also has the courtroom drama Section 84 and the sci-fi action thriller Kalki 2898 AD in his kitty.