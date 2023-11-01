PIPPA TRAILER ISHAAN KHATTER EMBARKS ON A MISSION TO PROVE HIMSELF IN THE WAR TO LIBERATE BANGLADESH PERIOD WAR DRAMA TO ARRIVE ON OTT

Hyderabad: Pippa trailer provides a glimpse into the Battle of Garibpur, a crucial engagement during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, which played a vital role in Bangladesh's struggle for independence, with the assistance of the Indian Army. In the Pippa trailer, we witness Ishaan Khatter embarking on a mission to prove himself in the fight to liberate Bangladesh.

In the film based on the book The Burning Chaffees, authored by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, Ishaan takes on the role of Captain Mehta from the 45th Cavalry tank squadron, who fought on India's eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, ultimately leading to the birth of Bangladesh. The film's title pays homage to the PT-76 amphibious tank, popularly known as "Pippa," which plays a significant role in the story.

The Pippa trailer focuses on the life of Captain Balram Mehta, portrayed by Ishaan, who served in the 45 Cavalry Tank Squadron. It introduces viewers to a unique war tank called the PT-76 (Palavushi Tanka), colloquially referred to as "Pippa" due to its ability to float smoothly on water, much like an empty tin of ghee.

The trailer transports us back to the time when India was engaged in the Battle of Garibpur on the eastern front. The battle cry, "We fight like soldiers, kill like soldiers, and die like soldiers," served as a rallying call for Ishaan and his men as they wage a war to free another nation, redefining the essence of heroism.

From spine-tingling war cries to concluding with a renowned quote from the Srimad Bhagavad Gita, "Veer Bhogya Vasundhara" (The brave shall inherit the Earth), the Pippa trailer hints at an epic war drama from the makers of Uri and Rang De Basanti.