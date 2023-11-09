Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter is all set for the release of his forthcoming epic war film titled Pippa. The movie also features Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Soni Razdan. A special screening of the film was held on Wednesday night, attended by Ishaan's sister-in-law Mira Rajput, and his parents Neliima Azeem, and Rajesh Khattar among others. After the screening of Pippa, Mira Rajput shared her review of the film.

Taking to social media, Mira Rajput shared an inside photo from the screening of Pippa on her Instagram Stories. The image displayed Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal, Soni Razdan, A.R. Rahman, and others standing in front of the audience at the theater. Sharing the picture, Mira reviewed Pippa, describing it as a 'fantastic film', and expressing her immense pride for her brother-in-law, Ishaan.

Pippa screening: Mira Rajput is 'proud' of brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter's performance in the film

She wrote, "Take a bow Team PIPPA! Fantastic film with a thumping heart, grit, evocative emotion and sincerity. So proud of you @ishaankhatter! Target destroyed! (sic)" Mira Rajput also praised the music of the film, and wrote, "Music that thrills & kills!" The emotional music for the film has been composed by A.R. Rahman, which serves as a compelling backdrop to this story of patriotism and sacrifice.

Mira Rajput opted for a pastel pink palazzo set for the Pippa screening. Before the screening, she posed with Ishaan Khatter for paparazzi photos. Meanwhile, Soni Razdan's husband, film director Mahesh Bhatt, and their elder daughter Shaheen Bhatt also attended the Pippa screening. Aditya Roy Kapur, Vidya Balan, and many other notable figures were also in attendance.