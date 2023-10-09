Hyderabad: Ileana D'Cruz looked tense while holding her son Koa Phoenix Dolan in her arms in an earlier post . The actor, who hinted that the little one was unwell, is back on social media to share some happy pictures with her munchkin. Ileana's latest pictures with Koa scream happiness as she spends some lighter moments with the two-month-old.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Ileana dropped a set of three pictures. The actor is seen donning a beige ensemble as she watches her son's face lighting up while looking at the birdie. The pictures did not reveal Koa's face who is comfortably lying in a baby rocker cum bouncer. Sharing the pictures, Ileana wrote, "I absolutely love how his face lights up when he sees the little birdie."