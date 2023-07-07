Hyderabad: Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif returned to Mumbai after spending over a fortnight in the US with her actor-husband Vicky Kaushal and a few close friends. The actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport today morning while Vicky returned earlier this week. The couple seemingly caught up over a coffee if Katrina's latest social media post is anything to go by.

Taking to social media, Katrina gave a glimpse of "coffee mornings" which also featured her handsome husband. The actor seemingly relished some yummy pancakes along with black coffee as she returned home. Sharing pictures of her homecoming, Katrina wrote, "Coffee mornings ☕️….. the best." Katrina did not save the best for last as she shared her mushy picture with Vicky first followed by shots of what her breakfast table looked like.

Soon after Katrina shared the post, fans went gaga over her and Vicky's picture. Reacting to her post, a fan wrote, "My absolute favourite," while another chimed in, "Made for each other." Katrina and Vicky's fans were quick enough to repost their picture on social media pages and need we say it went viral in no time?

Meanwhile, Katrina had a slightly rough welcome at the airport today morning. The diva was mobbed by fans who were eager to click pictures with her. Kaif's security had to intervene and push a few excited fans away before rushing her to the car. A video of the incident was captured by paparazzi which later made it to social media.