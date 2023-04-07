PIC OF THE DAY SHAH RUKH KHAN AND VIRAT KOHLI IN ONE FRAME DANCE TO JHOOME JO PATHAAN

Hyderabad: Following Shah Rukh Khan owned Kolkata Knight Riders match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday night at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, batting master Virat Kohli was spotted sharing an endearing moment with the Bollywood star. After KKR's impressive victory at Eden Gardens, Shah Rukh Khan gave RCB star Virat Kohli a warm embrace before the two celebrities danced to the hit number from the actor's most recent hit movie Pathaan.

Shah Rukh Khan stole the show as his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 81 runs. Now, a photo of Shah Rukh Khan with RCB cricketer Virat Kohli has gone viral on social media. Shah Rukh Khan was in the mood to celebrate after his team, the two-time champions, dominated Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening home game of IPL 2023.

Shah Rukh could be seen shaking a leg with Virat Kohli. The pictures and videos from the venue have gone massively viral. The internet has gone wild with the duo sharing a frame together. Their pictures and videos are all over the internet with their fans saying it is the picture of the day and two GOATs in one frame.

Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, and Shah Rukh attended the game together. Shanaya Kapoor is the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor. SRK was dressed in black denim, a hoodie, and sunglasses. He was spotted grooving in the balcony while waving and greeting fans at the stadium while Jhoome Jo Pathaan was being played. Along with his manager Pooja Dadlani and singer Usha Uthup, he was also spotted munching on popcorn.

Also read: Siddharth Anand locked in to direct Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in Tiger Vs Pathaan