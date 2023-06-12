PHOTO OF THE DAY AAMIR KHAN HRITHIK ROSHAN BUMP INTO ALLU ARJUN AT MADHU MANTENA IRA TRIVEDIS WEDDING RECEPTION

Hyderabad Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi held their starstudded wedding reception at the JW Marriott in Mumbai Many celebrities attended the event including Aamir Khan Hrithik Roshan Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff However what caught the attention of netizens is Hrithik Roshan Allu Arjun and Aamir Khan the handsome trio coming together for a pictureThe three superstars were seen enjoying themselves at the reception party The actors welcomed one other with wide smiles which became one of the starry night s highlights After exchanging wedding vows Madhu and Ira had a wedding reception for their friends and members of the film business wherein Hrithik Roshan was spotted alongside his ladylove Saba Azad In a black tuxedo the War actor looked dapper Aamir Khan dressed down in a white kurta and denim jeans South superstar Allu Arjun on the other hand looked dashing in a black kurta Hrithik and Allu were seen holding one other in the photos while Aamir Khan smiled brightlyFor the reception Madhu wore an allblue traditional costume to the ceremony while Ira looked stunning in a whitetoned sequenced stitched lehenga She kept her hair open and accessorised with a green emerald diamond set On the other hand for the wedding Ira donned a stunning pink saree with a matching top and a golden statement belt to her wedding She completed her look with a statement necklace and a trendy maang tika Her hair was styled in a bun with white flowers Madhu on the other hand wore an offwhite kurta dhoti with matching headgear The newlywed pair appears to be deeply in love with one another Ira captioned the photos on Instagram saying I M complete now For the unversed Ira is a yoga instructor in addition to being a writer Her Instagram is loaded with fitnessrelated postsAlso read Madhu MantenaIra Trivedi wedding Aamir Khan poses with groom Hrithik Roshan shows up with GF Saba Azad