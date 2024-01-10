PEOPLE PAY LAST RESPECTS TO MUSIC MAESTRO USTAD RASHID KHAN

Kolkata (West Bengal): People gathered in large numbers on Wednesday to pay homage to the music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan. Ustad Rashid Khan passed away on Tuesday following his battle with cancer. He breathed his last at a hospital in Kolkata, at the age of 55.

People were tearful while paying their last respects to the singer at Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata. Ustad Rashid Khan is now no more, but his music will always stay alive in the hearts of his avid listeners. Belonging to the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana, Ustad Khan beautifully carried forward the legacy of his great-grandfather, Inayat Hussain Khan. His initial training was under his maternal grand-uncle, Ustad Nissar Hussain Khan.

He was only 11 years old when his debut concert took place, and since then he had never looked back and gradually found a strong foothold in Hindustani classical music. One can't forget him adding 'chaar chaand' to the'mehfil' with his singing of the 'thumri' Yaad Piya ki Aaye popularised by Bade Ghulam Ali Khan, the Patiala gharana exponent. Ustad Rashid Khan also enjoyed a successful stint in playback singing in Indian cinema.

'Aaoge Jab Tum Saajna' from Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'Jab We Met' and 'Allah Hi Rahem' from Shah Rukh Khan's 'My Name is Khan' are some of his memorable tracks that he created in Bollywood. Needless to say, Ustad Rashid Khan was one of the finest Hindustani classical vocalists.